India-US 2+2 talks: Esper, Pompeo to also meet NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi

Oct 24, 2020, 08.45 AM(IST)
India and the United States could ink the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) defence pact for “greater geospatial information-sharing” during the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level on October 27.