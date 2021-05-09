India to receive 360 million Sputnik jabs by March 2022

May 09, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An estimated 360 million Indians will get Russian covid vaccine Sputnik V's by the end of March 2022 as India will have approximately 361 million doses of vaccine, officials coordinating the entire vaccine measure in the country have said.
