A thin layer of fog has engulfed New Delhi, reducing visibility and causing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Meteorologists predict that the capital's temperature could dip as low as 2°C in the coming days, signaling the arrival of a cold wave. The fog has affected daily life, causing traffic disruptions and making it harder for residents to go about their routines. Authorities are advising people to take necessary precautions against the cold and reduce outdoor activities during the foggy conditions.