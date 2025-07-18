LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 15:14 IST
India test-fires Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles successfully under nuclear command
India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, on Thursday.

