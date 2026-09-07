/India startup trains dogs to spot cancer | AI analyses dogs’ reactions to human breath sample

On a farm outside Bengaluru, rescue dogs like Chloe are doing unusual work — sniffing human breath samples for cancer while wearing 3D-printed "doggy Iron Man" helmets packed with sensors. Startup Dognosis pairs the dogs' 300-million-receptor noses with AI that reads their brain activity, respiration, and body language to flag likely cancer cases. In trials across six Karnataka hospitals with 1,500+ participants, the method reportedly topped 90% accuracy across seven cancer types.