India: Shimla's New Year tourism occupancy plunges
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 01, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
India: Shimla's 'White New ' year fails to draw tourists. Shimla's occupancy during New Year plunges to 50-60%. Watch the video to know more!
