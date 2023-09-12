India seizes J&K-based properties of 4,000 fugitive terrorists in Pakistan and PoK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
According to the Jammu and Kashmir government, around 4,200 terrorists living in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir have been listed as "proclaimed offenders" by the government of India and their properties are being attached.

