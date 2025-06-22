LOGIN
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST
India's DGCA warns Air India over repeated lapses
India’s aviation regulator DGCA has served two show cause notices to Air India for breaching crew scheduling norms, warning the airline against further non-compliance. Watch in for more details!

