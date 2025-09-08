LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India's deadly floods: Himachal, Punjab worst-hit regions | Heavy rains continue

India's deadly floods: Himachal, Punjab worst-hit regions | Heavy rains continue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 08:35 IST
India's deadly floods: Himachal, Punjab worst-hit regions | Heavy rains continue
North India is witnessing its second-wettest monsoon in 50 years, triggering widespread floods and deadly landslides across several states.

Trending Topics

trending videos