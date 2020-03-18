LIVE TV
India plans to boost Covid-19 testing
Mar 18, 2020, 08.45 AM(IST)
Health Ministry of India is planning to enhance the capacity for diagnosis and detection of novel coronavirus and has decided to allow accredited private labs to conduct the tests across the country.