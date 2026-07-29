/India Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill | Rahul Gandhi vs BJP | US-Saudi Strikes Iraq | Japan Earthquake

India's Lok Sabha has passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill following nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. The bill was cleared amid heated exchanges and loud protests from the opposition. BJP leaders also launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had authorized police firing on student protesters. Meanwhile, the conflict in West Asia continues to escalate as the United States and Saudi Arabia say they carried out strikes on an Iraqi militant alliance in response to recent attacks. In Japan, a powerful earthquake has claimed at least 13 lives, with rescue teams racing to find survivors trapped under collapsed buildings. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she is determined to return to Bangladesh by December despite security concerns. Europe is also battling devastating wildfires, with thousands evacuated in Spain while French firefighters struggle to contain rapidly spreading blazes. Indian stock markets ended sharply higher, with the Sensex surging nearly 900 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250, adding nearly ₹4 lakh crore to investor wealth despite rising oil prices linked to the US-Iran conflict. Stay tuned for the latest national and international news updates.