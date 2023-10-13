India, Pakistan resume rivalry at the World Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
India and Pakistan resume their rivalry in Ahmedabad at the ODI World Cup. The stage is set at the Narendra Modi stadium for another thrilling battle between the arch-rivals. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks previews the big clash on Wion World of Cricket.

