/India-Japan Air Drill | Japanese F-2 Fighters Arrive For Vir Guardian 2026 In Jodhpur

India-Japan defence cooperation gets a major boost as Japanese F-2 fighter jets arrive in Jodhpur for Vir Guardian 2026, training alongside the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 MKIs, Rafales and Tejas. The exercise gives both air forces an opportunity to conduct advanced operational missions, mission planning and specialist exchanges while learning from different aircraft, tactics and operating procedures. Japan’s F-2 is particularly significant, with the fighter derived from the F-16 design but extensively modified with Japanese avionics, composite materials, larger wings and an AESA radar. For Indian pilots, training against such a different platform provides valuable dissimilar air combat experience. India’s diverse fighter fleet also makes the country an attractive destination for international air exercises. Foreign air forces can train alongside aircraft originating from Russian, French and Indian design ecosystems while operating across India’s vast airspace and varied geography. The report also examines how India and Japan are working to increase the complexity of bilateral exercises and how upcoming multinational drills such as Tarang Shakti could further expand air combat cooperation. Watch the full report for an in-depth look at Vir Guardian 2026, Japan’s F-2 fighters and why India is becoming an increasingly important hub for multinational air combat training.