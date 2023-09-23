India hits out at Pakistan as it rakes Kashmir at UNGA, demands vacating occupied areas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
In a befitting response to Pakistan, after it rakes up Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, India slammed the nation and called on Islamabad to "take credible action against perpetrators of Mumbai terror attack."

