Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 20:56 IST
India, France affirm same goal: End of Russia-Ukraine conflict
PM Modi and French President Macron reviewed India-France ties and discussed efforts to end the Ukraine war.

