The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Telangana former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. ED sleuths from Delhi arrived in Hyderabad today and conducted searches in Kavitha's house and later executed the arrest. ED Hyderabad officials assisted the Delhi team in executing the arrest.