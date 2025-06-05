LOGIN
  • /India continues its diplomatic outreach, asks European Union to call out Pakistan for its barbarism
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 17:21 IST
Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar prasad is in Belgium. The 9-member team interacted with brussels-based think and met with members of the European parliament. Former union minister MJ Akbar strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and called on Europe to ask Pakistan to end the cycle of terrorism.

