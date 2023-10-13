India: Bengaluru reports 12,600 cybercrime cases | Online job scam fraud in Bengaluru | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Known as the Silicon Valley of India, one would expect Bengaluru's cyber security to be top notch, however, that is not the case. According to the cyber crime department, the city's residents lost around Rs 460 crore to cyber fraud.

