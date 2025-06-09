LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Andhra Pradesh raises maximum working hours to 10 per day
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 18:36 IST
India: Andhra Pradesh raises maximum working hours to 10 per day
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 18:36 IST

India: Andhra Pradesh raises maximum working hours to 10 per day

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to raise the maximum working hours from nine to 10 per day as part of ease of doing business and attracting investors.

Trending Topics

trending videos