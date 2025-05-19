LOGIN
Published: May 19, 2025, 16:19 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 16:19 IST
India: A global smartphone manufacturing hub?
India's smartphone export sector has experienced remarkable growth, surging by 55% to reach a record $24.14 billion in 2024-25. This marks a significant leap compared to 2022.

