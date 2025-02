Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (Saturday, Feb 1) presented the Union Budget for 2025-26, a day after unveiling the Economic Survey. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (Feb 1) announced a major relief for the middle class in India with a special tax exemption for salaried individuals. The new tax structure is designed to reduce taxes for middle-income earners, leaving more disposable income for household consumption, savings, and investment, which can help boost economic growth.