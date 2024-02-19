'Important victory': Russia takes full control of Avdiivka | Vladimir Putin winning in Ukraine?

Russia said it had full control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Ukrainian troops withdrew. The fall of Avdiivka is Russia's biggest gain since it captured the city of Bakhmut in May 2023... But the Russian top military brass has not ruled out the chances of a second counter-offensive by Ukraine. What's next in the war? Will there be a second counter-offensive? Can Ukraine do it without U.S. funding? While Ukraine is retreating and Russia is regaining a global footprint from West Asia to Africa to the East. Can Russia's internal politics with the death of Alexei Navalny dampen Putin's forward plans? Putin said Biden is predictable and so what if he's old. Does Putin prefer U.S. President Biden to former President Trump as POTUS?