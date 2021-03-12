LIVE TV
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
'If anything happens to Maryam', Nawaz Sharif targets army, Imran Khan
Mar 12, 2021, 08.20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
In a video message from London, the PML-N chief said that they (military establishment) have threatened to "smash" Maryam if she does not stop (speaking) against them (the military).
Read in App