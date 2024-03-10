Hyundai's Samarth Championship for blind cricket bats for an equal playing field
While blind Cricket has been in India for nearly three decades it has gained momentum ever since Cricket Association for the blind in India was constituted as the sports Apex body, since then the enthusiastic Indian team has won all three editions of the T20 World Cups. Adding weight to Blind Cricket in India is Samarth by Hyundai an initiative which aims to help create a more aware and inclusive Society for people with disabilities. Watch to know more!