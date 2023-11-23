How we are rescuing workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel

On 12th November, 41 workers got trapped inside the Silkyara bend - Barkot tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, after a section of the tunnel collapsed. Although it is not exactly known how the collapse happened, the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes, and floods. The trapped workers are getting food, water, and antidepressants from outside through a six-inch pipeline. Time is running out for the trapped workers as rescuers leave no stone unturned in their efforts to save them. How much longer will the workers have to wait? What lies ahead for them?