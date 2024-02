On the 16th of February, Putin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny suddenly passed away after collapsing and losing consciousness at the Penal Colony north of the Arctic Circle - where he was serving a jail term. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya has accused Putin for her husband's death. Soon after Navalny's death, several countries ordered fresh sanctions on Russia. Who exactly was Navalny and how did he die? Who is behind Navalny's death?