/Houthis threaten key global shipping route, eye Bab-el-Mandeb as new pressure point

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 22:01 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels are once again drawing global attention to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. The group has threatened to target vessels passing through the strategic waterway, raising fears of disruptions to global trade and energy supplies. The warning comes after Iran's move to shut the Strait of Hormuz during its conflict with the United States, prompting comparisons between the two critical routes.