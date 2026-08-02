/Houthis Copy Iran’s Strategy? Red Sea Blockade Threatens Global Shipping

The Houthi rebels are expanding their role in the West Asia conflict by targeting Saudi oil tankers and tightening their maritime blockade in the Red Sea. Yemeni authorities accuse the Iran-backed group of copying Tehran's strategy in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. With attacks on energy infrastructure, threats to global shipping, and reports that the Houthis may seek to charge vessels for safe passage, concerns are growing over the security of one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.