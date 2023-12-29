Houthi attack on India-bound ships – India vows to find perpetrators in Red Sea
The Indian defence minister responded strongly to attacks on trade vessels plying on the red sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. India’s maritime forces are braving through adversaries with its latest missile destroyers and recon assets to secure the region along with international players. But which groups are behind these incessant attacks? Is India ready for a maritime conflict in the red sea? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.