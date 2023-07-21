Hope on Horizon for cancer patients?

Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotech Private Ltd, in collaboration with Singapore-based Tzar Labs, claims to have developed the world’s first pan-cancer imminent-detection blood test. According to Tzar Labs' Ashish Tripathi, the test can detect mutations and dysfunction pathways from a blood sample much before a tumor forms, enabling early detection and significantly improving survival rates. The technology has undergone a 1,000-patient study in India and clinical trials with the NHS have commenced. The test has already been launched in India, with further expansion plans underway. What are the key claims made by Tzar Labs regarding their blood test for cancer detection and how does early detection impact the prognosis and treatment of cancer patients? Watch Vikram Chandra in a special conversation with Ashish Tripathi