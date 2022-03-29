Hong Kong runs out of coffins as covid-19 death toll rises, surge puts strain on mortuaries

Mar 29, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong is now running out of coffins as it battles yet another severe wave of the pandemic. People are hesitant to use paper coffins, but this is an eco-friendly solution that could help cope with this shortage.
