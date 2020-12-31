Hong Kong court remands Jimmy Lai Again

Dec 31, 2020, 04.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong's court remanded tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high profile Hong-Konger will be in custody until another bail hearing on 1st of February. Jimmy Lai is the vocal critic of Beijing. Taiwan activists voice objection against Lai's remand.
