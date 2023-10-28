Hezbollah ready for open war with Israel?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Qatar is back as the West Asian mediator. For years, it has hosted Hamas' leadership as well as the US' largest military base in the region. With the latest conflict going on Doha took the role of a middleman to facilitate the release of hostages.

