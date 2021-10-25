LIVE TV
Heavy rains trigger floods in Vietnam, thousands evacuated
Oct 25, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Thousands of people have been evacuated as heavy rains trigger floods in Vietnam, people have been advised to move to higher grounds as the rains are expected to continue in the coming few days.
