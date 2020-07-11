Hawksbill turtles' number of nests tripled this year on Thai island; why are they 'critically endangered'?

Endangered Hawksbill baby turtles began their journey towards the sea after hatching on the isolated beaches of the Thai island of Koh Samui, left empty of tourists following the coronavirus pandemic. According to the British broadcaster Sky News, the Hawksbill nest with 85 eggs inside is one of the record six nests on Thong Nan beach. According to the manager of Silavadee Resort on the island, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the number of nests on the empty beach have tripled this year, compared to previous years. But why are they listed as 'critically endangered'? Know some facts.