Have Arsenal thrown away the EPL title? | WION Sports Xtra

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead against Liverpool at Anfield and failed to go eight points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The Gunners appeared to be cruising to a first league victory at Anfield since 2012 when goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put them two in front inside 30 minutes. However a scuffle between Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to galvanise the Reds. Mohamed Salah pulled one back for the hosts and Roberto Firmino grabbed the equaliser in the 87th Minute. It was only a few brilliant saves from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale that kept the scores level. Champions Manchester City are six points behind Arsenal, but with a game in hand over Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal have to travel to the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola's side will be favourites to win that encounter. Many experts believe that City will make their experience count and once again come out on top.