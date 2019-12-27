Guest of Honour Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Presents Smart Cities Mission | Session 3

MISSION SMART CITIES 2020: MAKING INDIA SMART Guest of Honour Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Civil Aviation Minister of India talked about ambitious targets and presented the statistics on The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Affordable Housing in Partnership. WION's latest initiative focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. The Smart City initiative was launched in 2015 in India, with the agenda to promote core infrastructure and sustainable life for citizens. #WION #SmartCitiesWithWION #SmartCities