Young computer engineer Haris Geremtzes is the co-founder of AidPlex, a new start-up that was producing splints and braces using 3d printing technology. But when the coronavirus infection hit Greece, he and his partner Dimitrios Moustakas realized they needed to apply their technology elsewhere in order to find a swift solution to shortages in the medical sector. They are now producing plastic face and eye shields using 3d printing techniques for Greece's doctors and hospital staff.