Gravitas: Will Pakistan's interim PM's tenure be extended?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Will Pakistan's 'Accidental PM' become a termless head of govt? Pak's Election commission has delayed polls due to delimitation of constituencies & its political leaders are in trouble. Will Kakar rule for a longer period? Molly Gambhir reports.

