Gravitas: Will India and Australia dictate the global rules for big tech?

Jan 26, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In Australia, citizens are gearing up for a life without Google. While in India, Whatsapp's changes to its privacy policy are facing legal scrutiny. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how India and Australia are standing up to the bullying of Big Tech.
