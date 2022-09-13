Gravitas: Why the Ethereum Merge matters

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ethereum plans to make a radical technological shift. It intends to merge it blockchain with a separate one through the 'Ethereum Merge' upgrade. The network claims this will lower its energy consumption by 99.95%. Will it? Molly Gambhir reports.
