Gravitas: Why is China fighting its homegrown big tech companies?

Dec 18, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China's tech titans Alibaba and Tencent have been fined. In November, China's biggest tech companies shed almost $290 billion in market value in two days - after new regulations were brought in. Why is China going after the big tech companies?
