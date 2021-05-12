Gravitas: W.H.O silences sex abuse survivors

May 12, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
W.H.O officials silenced sex abuse survivors in Congo in an attempt to protect the agency's reputation. Palki Sharma tells you how thugs and perverts have infiltrated the W.H.O ranks and why Director-General Tedros remains a spectator.
