Gravitas: What Do We Truly Know About Covid Vaccines? The Unseen Consequences on Women's Health

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Two years after they were first rolled out, experts are still gaining new insights on the COVID-19 vaccine's effects on women's health, from mRNA in breast milk to changes in menstrual cycles. In this episode, we explore the need for gender-inclusive medical research.

