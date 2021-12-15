Gravitas: Virat Kohli at odds with the Indian Cricket Board?

Dec 15, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Virat Kohli has broken his silence after being sacked as India's ODI captain. What Kohli said, reveals a culture of unprofessionalism and communication gaps in the BCCI. Could the cricket board have handled the issue better? Palki Sharma tells you.
