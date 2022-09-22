Gravitas: U.S. panel recommends screening all American adults for anxiety

Sep 22, 2022
America may soon be screening all adults for anxiety disorders, at least that's what a government-backed panel has recommended. The number of Americans displaying symptoms of anxiety has gone up drastically. What gives? Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.
