Gravitas: US Gun Terror: 10 mass shootings unfolded over the weekend

Published: Jun 07, 2022, 06:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
10 incidents of gun terror unfolded in the U.S. over the weekend. 16 lives have been lost, over 60 have been injured. What are American Lawmakers doing? They plan to arm teachers at schools to protect students. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
