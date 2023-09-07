Gravitas: US green card backlog hits 1.8 million | Indians face waiting period of 134 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
US green card backlog has git a record high of 1.8 million. 400,000 Indians will die before they ever get their green card. Is U.S' immigration system broken? Molly Gambhir tells you more

