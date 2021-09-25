Gravitas US Edition: How does India see the rise of AUKUS?

Sep 25, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India says AUKUS is a security alliance and not relevant to the QUAD. The new alliance gives India some breathing room to implement military reforms and expand the QUAD agenda. Palki Sharma tells you how India perceives the rise of AUKUS.
Read in App