Gravitas | Ujjain Horror: 15-year-old assault survivor's harrowing ordeal in Madhya Pradesh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
From Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a shocking video has emerged showing a 15-year-old girl, bleeding and half naked, walking door to door for help after being sexually assaulted. The police have detained 5 for interrogation and an investigation is on.

